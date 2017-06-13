The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been out on the market since April and so far, so good. There is no report of overheating or battery explosion yet similar to the Note 7 but we’ve heard of some issues like a reddish tint on the display, delayed Bixby, the iris hack, slower storage on some units. These are only “minor” problems and we know more people will still buy the premium flagship phones especially now that the unlocked version is available in more distributors and resellers in the United States.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now readily available in the US since early June. Starting today, you can purchase the S8 and S8+ from resellers like PCM and Zones, Insight, CDW, SHI, Connection, SHI. Distributors such as Vertex Wireless, Synnex, Tech Data, Ingram Micro are also able to deliver the new phone. For more familiar retailers, you can also get the S8 or S8+ from Target.com, Ebay, Best Buy, and Amazon. If you want a discount on the full price, you can get the device with a $100 price cut if you order straight from Samsung website or Best Buy online.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently one of the best phones today. More than a million have been sold in South Korea. It made Samsung capture 13% of the smartphone market for the first quarter of the year.

To review the specs, the S8 boasts of the following: 5.8-inch Infinity Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, IP68 water and dust resistance, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion (max of 256GB), wireless charging, 12MP main camera, 8MP selfie cam, and a 3000mAh battery. The S8+ comes with a bigger 6.2-inch screen, a 3500mAh battery, and most of the S8 specs.

SOURCE: Samsung