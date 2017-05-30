Most OEMs are pretty secretive when it comes to revealing sales numbers for their newest devices, but it seems that Samsung is being a bit proud and loud with how their new flagship, the Galaxy S8 is doing. They are giving out almost weekly updates about their latest numbers and this time around, they’re saying that in South Korea alone, they have sold more than 1 million units in just 37 days since the official launch last April 21.

This means that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are selling two times faster than their previous two flagships. The Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7 hit the 1 million mark 75 and 74 days respectively after they were launched. And now here we are just a month or so in ever since they released the two new devices and already we’ve surpassed 1 million. Last May 1, they also officially launched the artificial intelligence assistant Bixby in the Korean language, and on that day alone, they got 160,000 new users.

What they haven’t revealed though are the exact numbers for the global market. Reports were saying that they already hit the 5 million mark, but Samsung said that shipments have actually exceeded 10 million units. If that’s the case, then this is excellent news for a company that has been having a hard time the past years or so, particularly in 2016 with the failure and global recall of the Galaxy Note 7.

It makes sense that Samsung is using their sales numbers as a marketing strategy as it may be a sign that the market has forgiven them for the whole batteries catching on fire. If the reconditioned Galaxy Note 7 units also sell like pancakes, then that is further proof that they’ve earned the trust of the public.

VIA: The Investor