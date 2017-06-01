So you’ve already pre-ordered for that Galaxy S8 or S8+ and now you’re just waiting for it to be delivered. If you live in the United States, good news, because after three weeks of waiting, the premium flagship duo is now out in the country. Expect to have your new smartphone delivered to your doorsteps any day now. If you haven’t got one, check out Samsung’s latest deals.

You can get the basic Samsung Galaxy S8 from $724.99. You can pay for it at 0% installment plan for only $30.21 per month within two years. This is offered with Samsung Financing but note that shipping and taxes are not yet included. When you buy a new Galaxy S8 or S8+, you can also purchase the new Samsung Gear 360 camera for only $49.

Samsung knows how to take care of its loyal consumers so it’s adding Premium Care, free expedited delivery, and low monthly payments–offered only when you order a Galaxy S8 phone via the Shop Samsung App or Samsung.com. The Samsung Premium Care is offered free for the first month. Service includes hand-delivered replacements, one-one-one learning sessions, and in-person setup when you need it but honestly, let’s hope that you won’t have to use the care plan. We’re crossing our fingers your Galaxy S8 or S8+ will not have any issues.

SOURCE: Samsung