Even it when comes to engaging with the consumers, OnePlus never settles. The company regularly releases OS and software updates. It also holds regular Q&A sessions so the team can address a number of questions and concerns. The latest session was held yesterday facilitated by a OnePlus official staff. Questions were gathered by moderators and community experts. Answers were then posted on a thread in OnePlus. The discussion is a bit long but allow us to summarize and highlight the important points.

The main subject is the OnePlus 9 series that includes the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9R. Most questions are also concerning OxygenOS.

Starting with the display, the OnePlus team said there is no way to measure the refresh rate of the OnePlus 9 Pro. There are changes but to check the actual measure, a professional gear (oscilloscope or hi-speed camera) is needed. Even the built-in developer option in Android does not have any feature that will show the actual refresh rate of the LTPO panel.

OnePlus then assured the consumers the Fluid Display 2.0 is really based on LTPO technology. HDR is enabled automatically on the OnePlus 9 Pro but not on the OnePlus 9.

When it comes to charging, the Warp Charge 30 adapters can work on the OnePlus 9 Series but note that Warp Charge 65 and Warp Charge 65T have been improved. Because of this, the phones can’t fully take advantage of older chargers. The Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger is said to be compatible with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

On the issue of the OnePlus 9 Series not being compatible with Google AR core, OnePlus has worked with Google to fix it. In India, a software update will not change the fact there are only two 5G bands in the country. The absence of the 15W wireless charging in the Indian variant had something to do with differences in carrier partners and features in different regions. The OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger will also come to the country.

The FPS meter will be added to the OnePlus Gaming Mode. The OnePlus 9 doesn’t have OIS because the camera is already capable of shooting high-quality photos and videos. File Dash has been removed and has been replaced with Nearby Share.

No first-party is ready for the OnePlus 9 Pro yet. OnePlus noted it used a plastic frame on the OnePlus 9 and 9R to reduce the weight. The Shelf feature can’t be moved to the left of the screen.

The issue of not being able to connect to 5G in some countries has something to do with the carriers and operators. Google dialer V.63 now supports automatic call recording. The problem of MEMC not working on some media streaming apps have been fixed.

OnePlus Dialer and Messages can’t be used as alternative to Google Dialler and Messages on the 9 Series yet. eSIM support is not possible via an update because it is hardware-based but note the OnePlus 9 series already supports Dual SIM Dual Standby. The “R” in OnePlus 9R stands for “racing” in case you didn’t know.