This is going to happen tomorrow: Xiaomi launching the new Redmi Note 7 in the UK. After numerous leaks and teasers, the Chinese OEM is announcing a new flagship. The phone will be unveiled in the United Kingdom with a 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera. Xiaomi UK has shared the good news over on Twitter with some confirmed information like a 6.3-inch Full-Screen display with a notch, all-day battery performance, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 3GB of RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 offering was unveiled earlier in January. It has already passed a durability test.

A Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available with the same 48MP camera and specs. The latest information we received was that the Redmi Note 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T would get a battery indicator via Notch Pie.

The Redmi Note 7 will be available on mi.com/uk and any Mi Store London. Price tag reads which is around $234 in the US when converted.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 will deliver a new flagship level experience with the following specs and features: 6.3″ FHD+ Dot Drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 48MP+5MP AI dual rear camera system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology, 4000mAh long-lasting battery, and a USB Type-C port. The flagship phone offers a powerful performance without commanding a high price.

Xiaomi boasts the flagship level AI camera that takes advantage of 48 megapixels (12 x 4). What it does is to capture multiple images automatically and then join them to become a single premium quality photograph. Zooming in is a pleasure while night photography can be steady.

The 13MP AI selfie camera is also powerful on its own with the AI face recognition, AI portrait more, and AI Beautify feature. The Snapdragon 660 may be a mid-range mobile processor but it’s enough for the Redmi Note 7 to be almost flagship. It comes with AI to achieve faster CPU clock speed that results in a more responsive gaming and smoother operation.