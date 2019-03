The Redmi Note 7 was unveiled along with the new Xiaomi sub-brand in January. And in time after the phone failed in a durability test, the company behind it unveiled another variant. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has just been announced as another 48MP camera phone. Like the Redmi Note 7, this phone is still affordable with a sub $200 price. It appears to be more powerful because of the Pro in the name but we’re not sure after what we saw in JerryRigEverything’s bend test.

The new Redmi Note 7 Pro hopefully will clear the issue. The phone features a large 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 13MP selfie shooter, and dual 5MP and 48MP rear shooters. The Artificial Intelligence features include the following: AI portrait mode, AI Beautify, AI scene detection, and AI face unlock.

The phone is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass but software makes it a delight to use. It can switch the display to extra-bright when under direct sunlight. When reading, it can switch to warmer colors.

It may not beat the new Selfie King (Samsung Galaxy S10) but the Studio Lighting selfie feature allows for dramatic situations, therefore, better selfie shots. At the back, are two cameras–the 48MP camera and a 5MP cam for AI scene detection and AI portrait 2.0.

Other features of the phone include a large 4000mAh battery, Quick Charge 4, USB-C charger, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IR blaster. You can choose from these three color options: Space Black, Nebula Red, and Neptune Blue.

VIA: SlashGear