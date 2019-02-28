Redmi is officially a Xiaomi sub-brand. It’s like Huawei’s Honor series. In January, Redmi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 which is an obvious follow-up to the Redmi Note 6 and Note 6 Pro. The phone which comes in three versions has a starting price of 999 yuan which is about $147 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB entry-level variant. The phone was released in the market in January and we know many Xiaomi fans have already got their hands on one.

We’re particularly interested in this one because the company sold a lot–about a million units within a month. That is impressive but we’re not really sure if the phone is durable enough.

To review, the Android phone sports a 6.3-inch screen with waterdrop notch, 2.5D double-sided glass, 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, 48MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The Redmi Note 7 boasts a 48MP camera so that’s what makes it attractive. JerryRigEverything got to test the phone for durability and we’ve got the results.

Watch the full video below:

The Redmi Note 7 is a decent phone. It survives the common scratch and burn tests. The big problem? The screen cracked. The front glass was still okay but yeah, this one didn’t survive the durability test.