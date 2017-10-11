Xiaomi has shipped ten million smartphones in just one month but that doesn’t include the Mi Mix 2 yet. Xiaomi has launched the next-gen Mi Mix earlier last month. It’s also designed by Philippe Starck. We’ve been anticipating for it since the beginning of the year and it’s almost here. Well, at least in India, the phone is now listed on Flipkart and will be ready by October 17.

The product page already lists ‘Coming Soon’ and the ₹35,999 price tag ($552). The smartphone that boasts of a bigger display, higher-resolution, and smaller bezels will be available unlocked and with plans.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes equipped with a 5.99-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, 12GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core 2.5 GHz processor, and a 3400 mAh Li-polymer battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The Mi Mix 2 has bezel-less screen for a truly immersive full display. You can only get the Mi Mix 2 in Black.

Flipkart is offering the premium smartphone under different financing plans–No Cost EMI and Standard EMI. BAJAJ FINSERV EMI Plans are available for 3 or 6 months at ₹12000 or ₹6000, respectively. Meanwhile, HDFC BANK is offering the phone in 3,6, or 9 months of installment—₹12000, ₹6000, and ₹4000. STANDARD EMI Plans are available from a dozen banks.

SOURCE: Flipkart