So Xiaomi is indeed following through with its promise to bring the newest version of its Android software – MIUI 9 – to most of its active devices. Some of these – like the Mi Max 2, the Mi 6, the first generation Mi Mix, and the Mi 5 devices – have already gotten the rollout. Lower tier devices, like the Redmi 5A, will have to wait until this recently announced beta program will run its course.

Xiaomi is now looking for beta testers for the MIUI 9 Global ROM that will be released to the Redmi 5A budget midrange smartphone. Remember that MIUI 9 is going to be based on Android Nougat and will bring a lot of new features to Xiaomi phones. The Redmi 5A is a handy midrange phone, with an HD display and powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset.

If you want to join the beta program, you will be getting the bleeding edge MIUI 9 Global ROM beta software for your phone, so make sure that you are indeed on the Global ROM before you apply for the beta program. And this being beta software, there will be bugs and features that may not work correctly – and you will be obliged to report these bugs as you discover them.

If you want to apply for the beta program, head on over to Xiaomi’s forums via the source link below. This will help in getting the MIUI 9 software out faster to Redmi 5A users.

SOURCE: Xiaomi