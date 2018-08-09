After Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer and the issue of it having a fake circuit board as revealed by a teardown analysis, here’s the Chinese OEM working on something really special. There is no official announcement yet but we’ve been learning about the phone the past few weeks. Pricing and specs were leaked two days ago. The Beryllium codename was also revealed and a certification showed up with a liquid cooling system and a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Rumor has it this will be another gaming phone from the brand apart from the Black Shark.

A leaked video was recently made public, showing off the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. The device is being unboxed and presented on one video that has since been pulled. Another video is ready for viewing, showing off the smartphone running on AnTuTu.

The Chinese tech benchmark is a major test for making sure a new phone is working fine. A score is derived that indicates the performance of the device.

The video confirms some information we already now like the huge 4000mAh battery, Snapdragon 845 processor with a liquid cooling system, IR face unlock, 20MP selfie shooter. We can’t tell if the display is 6.18-inches but we’re betting on that FullHD+ resolution.

We don’t doubt the authenticity of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. It’s only a matter of time before the new Android smartphone is officially announced. To review, here are the specs we know so far: 6-inch display or bigger, 2246 x 1080 resolution, 20MP front-facing camera, 12MP and 5MP dual rear shooters, 6GB RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. The phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and a 4000mAh battery.

VIA: GSMArena