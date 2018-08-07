The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is real. The phone codenamed as Beryllium has recently received certification that showed a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and a liquid cooling system. The one-of-a-kind smartphone is something to be excited about because of the liquid cooling. Well, it’s not a new gaming phone that comes after the Black Shark but the idea of liquid cooling makes it a bit different. Most gaming desktop systems have such technology. We’re assuming that this may be also focused on gaming and will be something more powerful.

The Pocophone F1 may be powerful but may still be available with a reasonable price–after all, it’s from Xiaomi. You see, Xiaomi is one of those few OEMs that can still offer smartphones at low price points even with premium specs already.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 was recently sighted on a Romanian retailer. This proves the phone will be out in Europe but right now, we’re not sure what market the POCO F1 will really serve.

Details are scarce but based on the images, we can see a wide notch. It looks like an iPhone X. The chin is a bit large so we can’t say it is almost bezel-less.

At the back of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is a metal plate. The cameras are placed in a vertical position. Just below is the fingerprint scanner. There’s a Pocophone logo below. Specs listed on the website include a 6-inch screen, 2246 x 1080 pixel resolution, 20MP selfie camera, 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB onboard storage. The phone will run on a 4000mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

As for the price, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is listed with a $500 price tag. Affordable? It’s not exactly mid-range but good enough.

VIA: PhoneArena