Now that the Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are out, it’s time for the Chinese OEM to start working on a new smartphone. The company already started on one and we can look forward to the POCOPHONE F1. We don’t think it’s the final model name because right now, we’re taking everything with a pinch of salt. It has a codename though–Beryllium. This is the first time we’re hearing about the phone that we believe will be popular in Europe. A related listing was discovered with some mention of the possible prices.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is listed with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Pricing is set at 420 Euro and 460 Euro, respectively. We’re not sure about the idea of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor but if true and for the prices, it will be worth every penny.

Xiaomi’s new Android phone may feature a large 5.99-inch screen with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. It appears to be a premium device but we know the Chinese OEM can give the phone a reasonable price.

The Pocophone is the first from a new series. Xiaomi recently filed for a trademark for Pocophone. The upcoming phone is listed with model number M1805SE10A. It has already reached the FCC which means the device may be introduced really soon in several key markets including India. Below is a hands-on video of the mystery phone:

The Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 aka Beryllium may also be another flagship smartphone from the OEM. Details are scarce but it may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and a 4000mAh battery. We’re assuming Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ will be available, as well as, NFC support.

When it comes to imaging, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will arrive with a dual-camera system with optical zoom lens found in the middle. Design-wise, there is a notch that reminds you of the Xiaomi Mi 8. We’re thinking the POCOPHONE will be an all-new series so expect to learn more about major improvements or differences from the older Mi and Redmi phones.

The 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will be complemented by 6GB of RAM plus your choice of 64GB or 128GB built-in storage. It’s powerful enough to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but we’re crossing our fingers it will receive Android 9.0 ASAP. Of course, the Android platform is still topped by the latest MIUI 9. MIUI 10 is in the works so it may be ready by the time Xiaomi is ready with the announcement. Price may be around Rs. 35,000 which is $509 in the US.

VIA: MySmartPrice