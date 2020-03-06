The OPPO Find X2 was first mentioned here to have an advanced camera with focus on pixels. We’ve been anticipating it since a teaser surfaced last January. It was announced to be unveiled at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona but we all know what happened–the tech event was canceled due to the virus outbreak. OPPO then postponed the launch and D-Day has come. We can finally confirm the QHD 120Hz screen and of those live images that surfaced are real.

The Chinese OEM’s latest offering, the OPPO Find X2, delivers topnotch specs and features from the 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision screen to the Ultra Vision camera system. It comes with 5G connectivity already and runs on Android topped by ColorOS 7.1.

The phone features a large curved 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1440 x 3168 QHD+ resolution, and a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen also adds a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The camera system is described as Ultra Vision which is actually a special engine. It can support HDR video and 60/120 FPS for HDR content. The Ultra Vision Camera System also includes a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide-angle, 13MP Periscope Telephoto Camera. It allows 10x Hybrid Zoom which can go up to 60x digital zoom, and Ultra Night Mode 3.0.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G, as well as, global roaming capability. This makes the phone ready for global use. The battery can be powered up with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge tech.