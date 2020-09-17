As promised, Sony has launched a new smartphone. The Xperia 5 II is here, ready to be known as the most compact 5G phone from the Xperia line. The new device from Sony brings mobile photography, entertainment, and gaming to greater heights with the specs and features. It is the second 5G smartphone from Sony. It will also remind you of the Xperia 1 II as it inherits some of the major features like the triple-lens shooter with ZEISS optics.

The Sony Xperia 5 II takes advantage of the brand’s Alpha camera technologies. This means Photography Pro plus some premium features like Cinematography Pro, and fast and accurate AF/AE. A 21:9 CinemaWide display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch scanning rate are great for viewing coupled with High-Resolution Audio. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor and maintains the 3.5mm audio jack.

Sony Mobile Communications President Mitsuya Kishida said, “Sony’s heritage has been rooted in technology and engineering, and our portfolio has expanded to include the field of entertainment from music, movies, games and much more. With this unique background, Xperia smartphones are feature-packed with Sony’s advanced technologies in a compact body, with a profound passion to push the boundaries of what is possible.”

The triple-lens camera system offers the following focal lengths: 16mm/24mm/70mm. The camera can capture the most beautiful landscape and zoom in on distant subjects with no problem. The ZEISS tech allows reduced reflection for a great rendering of contrast and image. For low light conditions, the Bionz X for Mobile engine works best with a 1/1.7-inch large sensor.

The Photography Pro user interface offers manual controls you can find in Alpha cameras like RAW support, Shutter Speed, ISO, and EV Indicator. For capturing videos, the Cinematography Pro powered by CineAlta will make things easier for you. Enjoy the dramatic slow-motion cinematography and recording at 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps9. You can also use some pre-sets available for better color management of your videos. The Intelligent wind filter technology will also help improve audio.

For mobile gaming, the Xperia 5 II can be a gaming powerhouse with the features available. From the 21:9 display to the 240Hz Touch scanning rate and 120Hz Refresh rate display and Game enhancer feature, hard-core gamers will enjoy the phone. Expect a wider view of the game plus fast images rendered cleared. The result is smoother gameplay all the time. The 240Hz Touch scanning rate is also great for games that require fast movements.

Sony Xperia 5 II Key Specs:



• OS: Android 10

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

• Display: 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixel resolution, 21:9 ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, HDR BT.2020, Triluminos display, X-Reality Engine, 120Hz refresh rate

• Dimensions: 158 x 68 x 8mm

• Weight: 163g

• Battery: 4000 mAh

• RAM: 8GB

• Storage: 128GB/256GB

• Cam: 12 MP, f/1.7 + 12 MP, f/2.4 + 12 MP f/2.2 (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB 3.1, USB Type-C

The Sony Xperia 5 II phone will be sold for €899 (about $1,062) in Autumn. Choose from the Grey, Blue, or Black version. Expect local announcements will be made in different key markets soon.