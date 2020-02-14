After weeks of rumors, speculations, and teasers, the Chinese mobile OEM has finally and officially announced the new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The new flagship phones, considered as premium devices already because of the features, still cost lower compared to the regular Samsung Galaxy S20. The Mi 10 series certainly has the potential to become another bestseller just by looking at the specs. The previously leaked Xiaomi phones are now official with a starting price of $573 and a February 18 market release.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro flagships were announced only yesterday but even before, we’ve been seeing and hearing a lot of information, thanks to several teasers that usually surface on Weibo.

The entry-level and Pro variants of the Xiaomi Mi 10 don’t differ much but we can say the Mi 10’s battery is bigger. Screen size is the same at 6.67-inches. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor can be found in both units. The camera specs of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro are slightly better– 108MP primary with f/1.69 and OIS, 12MP short telephoto f/2 with OIS, 8MP long telephoto f/2, and a 20MP ultra-wide f/2.2. The smartphone has actually reached DxOMark.

After almost a couple of months, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has been replaced by only one point. The phone scored 124 (134 Photo, 104 Video) so we can say it’s really impressive.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is even better than the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium when it comes to mobile photography. It offers good details and well-balanced texture/noise compromise and an accurate and stable exposure and white balance. Under bright light, you will see good details when shooting with the ultra-wide cam. Medium- and long-range zoom also shows good details.

Some not so good things about the camera setup: faces are occasionally out of focus. You may also notice occasional and slightly dull colors especially red tones. The shadow areas of the frame show fine luminance noise. You may also experience frequent ghosting in Night mode and HDR ultra-wide images.

Recording videos with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro can result in good details in bright light and indoor conditions. Video stabilization is very efficient and you may notice fast and accurate autofocus in bright, low light.

Unfortunately, it offers a limited dynamic range that can lead to highlight or shadow clipping. Temporal noise may be intrusive in low light. You may also see an occasional unnatural rendering of red tones. Noisy edges artifacts and aliasing are usually noticeable in bright or low-light conditions.