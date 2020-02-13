We’re done with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. The hype isn’t over yet but we’re moving on to the new flagship from Xiaomi. As scheduled, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro have been announced earlier today. The Chinese mobile OEM has reached its 10th Anniversary and what better way to celebrate than release new flagship phones that are really powerful. Several teasers have surfaced before the official launch and we can finally confirm most details.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro product pages are on the company’s website. Starting with the Mi 10, the entry-level phone comes equipped with a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, rear cameras (108MP primary + 13MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro), 8GB up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, 8K video recording, and a 4780mAh battery. The batt supports 30W wired and wireless charging plus 10W reverse charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 color options include Green, Black, and Peach Gold. Prices start at CNY 3999 ($573) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The 256GB model can go up to CNY 4299 ($616). The 12GB RAM with 256GB Xiaomi Mi 10 costs CNY 4699 which is about $673–still affordable compared to the “least expensive” Samsung Galaxy S20.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely an improved version. It has the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FullHD+ screen with cured edges. This one already supports 90Hz refresh with up to 180Hz of touch sampling rate. The display can reach 4096 levels of brightness adjustment and DC dimming plus 1200nit peak brightness.

When it comes to imaging, the 108MP sensors boasts an 8P lens. It is joined by a long telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 12MP 2x telephoto for portrait mode, and 20MP ultrawide-angle cam. The primary camera includes OIS, EIS, and several AI enhancements for photos and videos–even 8K videos.

The phone also runs on a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage starts at 256GB and can go up to 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. The battery is only 4500mAh battery (lower than the Mi 10) that supports 50W wired, 10W reverse, and 30W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro prices begin at CNY 4999 ($716) for the 8GB RAM/256GB model. The 12GB RAM/512GB costs CNY5499 ($787) and the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage is CNY5999 ($859). The Mi 10 Pro will be available in White and Blue only. Pre-order has started for the February 18 delivery.