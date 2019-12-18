There is another Mobile King on DxOMark. It’s interesting because it’s the twin brother of the previous topnotcher the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. There is no surprise here but the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has beaten the non-5G by only two points. We believe this one will be toppled by another Huawei flagship soon–the upcoming Huawei P40. The Mate 30 Pro ranked the highest way back in September so it had a three-month reign. On the Selfie Camera category, it’ still on No. 6.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G has basically the same camera specs and features as the non-5G version. The only difference is the software version and tuning so there is definitely changes in the performance. To review, the smartphone comes with a quad camera setup that consists of the following: 40MP primary camera (f/1.6-aperture, PDAF, OIS) + 40MP Ultra-wide (f/1.8, PDAF) + 8MP telephoto (f/2.4 PDAF, OIS) + ToF 3D depth-sensing camera. There’s also a dual LED flash and 4K video recording at 2160p/60fps (2160p/30fps default).

The phone scored an average of 123 (134 Photo, 102 Video). It has the highest DxOMark so far but we know it’s not perfect. It offers a lot of advantages like high levels of detail in most test conditions, accurate target exposure, and pleasant colors when shooting outdoors. You will notice the well-controlled noise, good dynamic range and accurate depth estimation in bokeh mode. Detail in zoom shots at close/medium range and exposure and white balance in flash-on/flash-auto modes are good.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G also wins in the video category with good detail rendering in most conditions and accurate target exposure. Autofocus is repeatable, accurate, and fast while stabilization is effective. There’s noticeable good color outdoors and indoors and well-controlled noise.

The device comes with not so good points: slight highlight clipping in bright light, occasional color-shading in indoor conditions, colors lack saturation in bokeh mode, slight exposure and white balance instabilities when using flash and slight white balance casts when zooming. Its video feature brings temporal blinking noise in most conditions, occasional slight color instabilities, and coarse noise and quantization in low light.