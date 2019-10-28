Xiaomi launched a new phone series a few months ago. It was teased and then announced officially. Sample photos were even shared online and then were presented with three new phones at the beginning of summer. We were anticipating for the Xiaomi CC9e. It’s actually just the Mi A3. Over the weekend, another teaser was sighted on Weibo that refers to a new Xiaomi CC phone. After the Xiaomi CC9, Xiaomi CC9e, and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition, we may soon see and get our hands on the Xiaomi CC9 Pro.

The Chinese tech giant is expected to release a new phone apart from new smartwatches and smart TVs just before the end of the year. This upcoming phone is said to make an impression with a number of major features and improvements. For one, the device is said to come with a 108MP camera.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing a Xiaomi phone with a 108MP camera. Related information was sighted on the MIUI app last month referring to four Xiaomi 108MP camera phones in the works. Just last month, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha was introduced with a 109MP shooter and 5G support.

The Chinese company has been working on 64MP and 108MP phones so expect to see more. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is said to come with the following: 30W fast-charging tech, 108MP camera, four more cameras, two dual-LED flashes, and 5X Optical. There will be a total of five cameras so we can say it will arrive with a Penta-camera system with background blur, portraits, and macro shots.

November 5 is the rumored arrival date. The phone will be part of Xiaomi’s ‘Creative and Curious’ lineup. It will be another result of a team-up between Samsung and Xiaomi. You see, the Chinese company is using Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP sensor. Xiaomi even went ahead of Samsung in coming up with phones with such high camera specs.