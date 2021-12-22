Xiaomi will make a big announcement after Christmas. It’s going to be huge as the Chinese OEM will introduce its newest flagship series offering. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have been anticipated especially since the Xiaomi 11 phones made an impression on the mobile consumers. Several rumors, leaks, and speculations have been shared but in a few days, we’ll get to confirm everything we heard. Definitely, the Xiaomi flagship line will come with first-class features, functions, and configuration. The phones will no longer be called Mi as the company has already dropped the branding.

The Xiaomi 12 will be the smaller high-end flagship unit. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be slightly bigger with almost the same specs. Don’t expect the Ultra variant as that may be unveiled later in 2022.

Xiaomi will announce the two new smartphones on December 28. We’re looking forward to that possibility of a 200MP camera. It’s confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We’re assuming it will already run on Android 12.

Earlier renders and details were leaked. The Xiaomi 12’s screen will be 6.7-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant may have a larger display plus a more advanced camera system with 5x optical zoom among others. Camera features includs super fast capture, accurate focus, and strong night scene making the phone ideal for low light environments.

Apart from the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Xiaomi 12X are also expected to arrive next year. Those Xiaomi 12 series back covers shown off last week tell us the design of the phones. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are similar while the Ultra has a round camera module. More Xiaomi 12 image renders and details were made public last week.

There will still be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. This means an under-display camera will no be implemented yet. There will be three cameras on the rear with an 11.5mm camera bump. A super fast 100W charging speed can also be expected.