We may have started discussing the Galaxy Note 10 due next year but we won’t stop featuring the Note 9 especially since it’s about to get a slice of the Android 9 Pie. The latest premium flagship from the South Korean tech giant is said to receive a number of improvements including adoptable storage feature and colored notification icons with the Always On Display. It still is one of Samsung’s premium bestsellers and even T-Mobile was seen testing out a 36-month installment plan for the phone.

Since its launch in August, sales are said to be stable so far. It sold out in as early as September in Taiwan. Price has gone down the past few months and more people are buying since learning it outperforms the iPhone XS Max in battery test.

The phone comes with a new and improved Galaxy Note 9 S Pen that is also now available for more mobile apps, thanks to an SDK. Rumor has it Samsung will be introducing a new color to the current Galaxy Note 9 color lineup.

At the moment, there are four color options: Midnight Black, Cloud Silver, Lavender Purple, Ocean Blue, and Metallic Copper. The next color could be White and it may be out in Taiwan on the 23rd of November.

We’re taking this information with a grain of salt until Samsung makes a formal announcement or at least show a teaser. Let’s wait and see for the white Galaxy Note 9.

VIA: ePrice