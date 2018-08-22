After reading all the reviews and watching all those teardown videos of the Galaxy Note 9, you’re probably wondering now how many phones Samsung has already sold since the August 9 launch and pre-order. We have no idea yet about sales in the US and other key markets but in South Korea, we learned that many people are buying the 512GB version of the premium flagship phone. We’re not totally surprised about this because the price difference is smaller compared to the difference in storage capacity.

According to an industry data, more than half of the buyers pre-ordered the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Apparently, the $1,208 price tag isn’t keeping these people from buying the premium phone. It seems the extra hundreds of dollars are worth it especially because the jump in storage capacity is almost 400GB or about four times the entry-level 128GB model. If that reason isn’t convincing, then the possibility of a 1TB storage courtesy of the microSD card slot may be enough.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially hit the market this August 24. That’s a couple of days from now but we’ve been hearing lots of good news already about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. For one, pre-order buyers have been receiving the phone ahead of schedule.

When it comes to choice of color, the Ocean Blue variant is the most popular. We have no idea though how many percent of the consumers decided on which color.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes equipped with a large 6.4-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 18.5:9 ratio, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 9810 processor, Adreno 630, dual 12MP rear cameras with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, 128GB or 5128GB expandable storage, 4000mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung has promised water carbon cooling system. We know that there is a big thermal spreader which is the whole copper plate we saw in one teardown analysis. The 4000mAh battery was a big surprise for us because Samsung made the jump from 3300mAh. We’re assuming Samsung learned a big lesson after the Note 7 fiasco.

The Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s second chance but the device has to prove that the thousand dollar price tag is worth it. We’re done with our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review and we can all agree that is one premium smartphone with premium features.

Samsung’s latest premium device boasts the same design with a slight, unnoticeable change in dimensions. Bezels are thinner and there is still no notch.

The phone supports Samsung DeX technology. Even without a docking station, you can connect the Galaxy Note 9 to an external display or monitor. It uses the new and improved S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used as a clicker or remote control. As with previous Note models, you can also take advantage of the Screen Off Memo.

