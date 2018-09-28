While we’ve already gotten more colorful variants of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with the variants like Lavender Purple and Ocean Blue, there are those that are looking for more “conventional” versions. If you live in the US, you’ll be glad to know that soon you will be able to get your hands on two other more staid colors for the phablet. Coming soon to a Samsung near you will be the Cloud Silver and Midnight Black color variants, both with matching S Pen colors to complement the devices.

According to Samsung, these two new colors are part of the “high-quality, premium technology” that the Galaxy Note 9 is becoming known for (well, when people aren’t complaining about it, though) and now users will have four colors to choose from, depending on what they would want their new smartphone to look like. The bolder versions also have an accompanying more colorful yellow S Pen while the upcoming two new colors will sport styluses with the same colors.

Inside though, it’s still the same Galaxy Note 9 that we’ve come to know. It has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1440 x 2960 pixel display and it will be powered by either an Exynos 9810 chipset or a Snapdragon 845 processor, depending on which territory it will be from. It has a dual 12MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It has either a 6GB or 8GB RAM and it will be running on Android 8.1.

While some have found the Galaxy Note 9 to be pleasing, especially the upgraded S Pen, there have also been a lot of complaints with issues from the soft keys hanging to cameras lagging, and in one case, the battery overheating and catching on fire. It’s still a bit too early to know if things like this will affect sales, so the more options and new things that Samsung brings to the table, the better for them.

The Cloud Silver Galaxy Note 9 will be available in the US exclusively at Best Buy physical and online stores as well as samsung.com starting October 5. The 128GB Midnight Black variant will be available everywhere else by October 12 while the 512GB will arrive by October 26.