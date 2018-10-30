The people behind Waze are doing their best to make the app more useful and beneficial to drivers. We keep tabs of the application because it is one of the most helpful driving apps we know and actually use. Even if you’re not driving, it can be a big help in directing your driver to a destination. The Google-owned brand has been outsmarting traffic for over half a decade now, sharing real-time incident reports to search to Places and Parking Pins to other smart service and product integrations.

Recently, the Waze Carpool app was made available in the US with the goal of helping decongest cities. Waze is also now compatible with the Android Auto app and is integrated with Ford’s infotainment system.

This time, Waze is launching its own audio player. Officially called as the Waze Audio Player, this one makes it safer for drivers to play music in the car with a few taps on the screen.

Waze is introducing the Waze Audio Player Family that includes Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, Pandora, Scribd, Stitcher, and TuneIn. Spotify is the default partner since 2017 so there are now a total of eight.

The Waze Audio Player is an easy and convenient way to access your favorite audio app. No need to switch apps because you can manage them while inside Waze. Just update the media app and then Sync Waze and a particular audio app. You should see the audio app in the player to connect.

The update should roll out soon but you are free to sign-up HERE and join the Waze Beta Community.

SOURCE: Waze