You probably already use Shazam (or Siri if you’re on the other side) to discover the song that’s playing over the bus or cafe, but if you’re a Deezer user, you now have another song discovery option. They’re introducing SongCatcher, an in-app audio recognition tool that will help you find out the title and artist of songs that are playing within hearing range of your smartphone. You don’t need to download a separate app, but just use your probably already existing Deezer app.

There are two ways that you’ll be able to access this feature on your app. You can use the search bar function within Deezer when you hear something that you’d like to know the title. You can also long press on the Deezer app on your phone and then choose audio search from the shortcut options. But the second one is only available for Android devices that are running on version 7.1 and above.

If the database recognizes the song, it will give you the title, artist, and album. They currently have 53 million songs in their “robust and diverse catalogue”. And if you do like the song you searched for, you can easily add them to your favorites in the app or to an existing playlist or a new one. You can actually play all of the saved and favorited tracks from the SongCatcher section.

This new feature is available for all Freemium and paid subscribers. However, Freemium users will only be able to listen to the saved songs in the shuffle mode. Update your Deezer app now to enjoy this new feature.

