If you own a Ford vehicle that has a SYNC 3 infotainment system built-in we have good news for you. Well, it’s good news if you use Waze as your go-to navigation system. A new partnership between the app service and SmartDeviceLink (SDL) will see the Google-owned app and service finally be integrated into your car’s screen, giving you the full Waze experience without having to be distracted by your phone. This is expected to happen by March 2018.

Ford had several announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but this Waze integration is probably the one that is currently relevant to drivers. Once the update has rolled out to all the SYNC 3 in the Ford vehicles, drivers will see the full Waze app mirrored onto your car’s screen. Not only will you get the maps and the full navigation system, new features like the Speedometer, the HOV route support, Spotify integration, and the ever useful Talk to Waze voice commands.

All you have to do to enjoy this mirroring feature is to plug your smartphone to the USB port of your Ford. The SYNC 3 needs to be versions 3 and higher. After that, you’ll be able to see the full Waze app projected onto your screen. If you have a 2018-model Ford, it will automatically connect. But if you have an older vehicle, you’ll have to connect over-the-air or with a USB to be able to access Waze.

Waze says that because of this partnership with SmartDeviceLink, it’s possible that more brands will eventually adopt this in-car experience to their vehicles. So Ford owners, wait for March when you can enjoy Waze “safely” on your car’s screen.

SOURCE: Waze