Waze is still one of the most popular navigation apps for mobile today. The Google-owned mapping service is proud to announce that it is now available in 45 languages. Dutch and Flemish were added just last month. More updates are being worked on including the Waze Beta for Android Auto among others. Someday, you can also have your own voice in turn-by-turn navigation and even order coffee ahead from Dunkin Donuts.

Waze is getting more language support. The latest is Kannada which is another Indian dialect from the region of Karnataka. Thanks to efforts of the Waze community and the numerous Waze Map editors who wanted to reach out to the more than 45 million Indians all over the world that speak the Kannada dialect.

The Kannada voice is spoken by Karnataka singer Sparsha. The Waze app features a Kannada User Interface (UI) for a full Kannada experience. If you understand the language and would like to use it on your Waze, update your UI language in Settings> General> Language> and then choose Kannada.

For the Polish, know that Waze is also now available in your language. “Agata” will give directions and read streat names in Polish. This Waze Voice has been available in early this week. Change settings by going to Settings> Voice directions> Polish – Agata.

SOURCE: Waze