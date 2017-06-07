If you think about it, not having Waze on Android Auto kind of seems silly, especially since they promised this back in last year’s Google I/O. And while the public beta program invitations finally started going out just in April of this year, it seems that it’s only now that these users are getting access to the beta app. So if you’ve finally received access to the Waze beta, now is the time to start testing it out and giving your feedback (and we’re pretty sure there will be lots).

The Android Auto version seems to be just like your Android version, except for a few understandable changes. Some features have been intentionally excluded, probably to keep drivers’ eyes on the road. You also would need to have a compatible head unit and not just a phone running the Android Auto app. In fact, it won’t work if you don’t connect you smartphone to your car with a USB candle, which they see as an indication that you’re not driving distractedly.

Some other instructions in their email to beta testers include making sure you actually have an Android Auto compatible car and not just an in-car Android device. It will also only work if your connected smartphone is running on Lollipop and above, but preferably Marshmallow and Nougat. You also have to update your Centercode profile with the details of your AA device, including the Gmail address you use with your device.

All the beta version will be accessible through the Play Store Beta channel. Meanwhile, the feedback (because that’s what you’re supposed to give when you’re a beta tester, remember?) will be collected through Centercode.

SOURCE: Reddit (1), (2)