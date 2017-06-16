For those who live in Belgium or in the Netherlands, or those who speak in Dutch and Flemish, we have good news for you, if you use navigation app Waze a lot. They have added two new Voice Direction languages, and you guessed it, it’s those two that we already mentioned. This addition means that all of Belgium’s four national languages are now available as Waze voices. Of course it’s always a plus point for users to have their own voice and language when navigating both familiar and unfamiliar streets.

It is not always that easy to adapt a new language into an app, especially if its the Voice Direction feature. Waze explained that it took them a year of working with the local Waze communities of Belgium and the Netherland to be able to come up with this new support for their languages. They helped translate and even record the two new voices available in Waze.

If you speak either language, you can even interact with the respective Belgian and Dutch communities so if you have any suggestion or important corrections/clarifications, you can do so there. If you also want to be part of any other ongoing translation and recording of another language to add to the Voice Directions, you can ask Waze if they have it and then join.

To change the voice directions, you simply have to go to Settings > Voice Directions > and then choose Thomas for Flemish or Bram for Dutch.

SOURCE: Waze