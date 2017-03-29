You’ve probably come across an ad from Dunkin Donuts on your Waze traffic navigation app and maybe you’ve even thought to yourself, “Wish there was a way I could order ahead so I can just pass by that store to pick it up and be on my way, drinking coffee.” Well, that wish has finally come true as the two companies have announced that they are enabling you to place an order on the store nearest your route from the Waze app itself.

This is the first time that Waze has added this kind of functionality from within the app and if this becomes successful, you can probably expect it to happen with other brands and stores as well. But for now, you would have to settle with getting to order coffee and other items (we assume donuts) from Dunkin Donuts ahead of time so you can just pick it up and go to work or to wherever your destination may be. In the future, we may see ordering pizza, reserving parking spaces, filling up a prescription, grocery shopping, etc.

Waze will not be getting a commission for all the sales that will be generated with this new feature. What Dunkin Donuts will be doing is increase their advertising within the app for an undisclosed amount. The problem with this model, if they continue to add other brands for the pre-ordering factor, is that we might be too inundated with ads that it’s difficult to actually navigate already.

Waze has already started this pre-ordering feature earlier this week and soon enough we’ll see feedback and maybe even numbers if this kind of e-commerce venture will be profitable for both parties and beneficial to users.

VIA: NY Post