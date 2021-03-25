Back in December, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro Android 11 phones were officially announced in China. The two were then followed by the VIVO X60 Pro+ in the beginning of the year. A few months later, all three variants are ready to hit the global market. Vivo has finally launched the new Vivo X60 Series to more markets. The phones are ready to redefine mobile photography in partnership with ZEISS. We’ve learned about Vivo and Zeiss working together since last year with a goal of advancing mobile imaging technology.

These are photography flagship phones that will be released in key markets outside China. Expect the ultimate in mobile photography with the trio promised to deliver professional-grade camera technologies in more compact form.

The Vivo X60 series will be available in these countries: India, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, and the UK among others. In the coming months, they will be sold in the Middle East, Europe, and more countries in the APAC region. Expect local announcements will also be made.

Vivo and ZEISS are redefining photography by introducing user-oriented innovation of Vivo combines with Zeiss’ expertise in mobile imaging. The pair combines the best in hardware and software to produce the most advanced camera phones in the market today.

Most of the features of the new Vivo X60 phones are only previously available to professional photographers like premium sensors, best-in-class optical lenses, reliable image processing algorithms, and diverse multi-modal features.

Vivo’s Senior Vice President and CMO Spark Ni said: “Vivo is excited to give X60 users the best mobile photography experience by leveraging the capabilities of ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years.”

The Vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system is the key to the powerful camera performance of the Vivo X60 phones. The Vivo X60 Pro model has a triple rear camera system: 48MP + 13MP + 13MP together with a 32MP selfie camera. The Vivo X60 Pro+ features four rear cameras: 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP. The cameras can take advantage of ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style for customized professional portraits.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus Sample Photos

As described, both the X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ come with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0. Vivo has also applied Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging on the X60 Pro. The Plus variant also has its own gimbal camera system with 114° wide-angle capture.

To achieve ultra-HD images, the Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging technology works by enhancing image sharpness and details “after eight pictures are taken in parallel”. Other important imaging features include a Moon mode and night mode for video in main camera. You can also expect the following: ZEISS T* coating, GN1 sensor, VIS 5-Axis Video Stabilization, Super Pano, Super Night Video, HDR Video Recording, Pro Sports Mode, Kids Snapshot, Cinematic Master, and Multi-Style Portrait.

The Vivo X60 Pro comes equipped with a 6.56-inch Samsung AMOLED screen, FHD+ 3D flexible screen, HDR 10+, 120Hz refresh rate, Ultra ) screen, 240Hz response rate, 12GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and a 4200mAh battery with 33W flash charge. The phone runs on Android 11 topped by Funtouch OS 11.1.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ model is basically the same: same display specs, battery, RAM, and ROM. Flash Charge can reach up to 55W. The phone also runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. Note that the Chinese version runs on OriginOS.

The Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 are available in Midnight Black or Shimmer Blue. The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be ready in Emperor Blue but coated with soft vegan leather over a frosted metallic frame.