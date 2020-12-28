Vivo X60 Pro is nearing its speculated launch date of 29 December, and just as the successor to the X50 Pro is going to be revealed some beans have already been spilled. The flagship-grade device has been spotted on a TENNA listing that gives us a fair idea of the device already. In the listing, the device model number V2047A is in all likelihood the X60 Pro 5G smartphone.

The listing was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo (who has a good track record), and with the smartphone almost hours away from launch, this can be highly trusted. According to the details, X60 Pro will measure 158.57×73.24×7.59mm and weighs just 178 grams.

The phone will have a 6.56-inch AMOLED display (1080×2376 pixels resolution) with a punch-hole 32MP camera, cutout on the top-middle. The phone’s display will have 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz which will please multimedia and gaming lovers, however, 120Hz will be the ideal choice for such people.

It’ll be powered by the Exynos 1080 SoC and have the latest UFS 3.1 storage technology. The listing also suggests an 8GB and 12GB model mated to a 128GB and 256GB storage option.

X60 Pro will have an impressive camera setup honed by the Carl Zeiss optics – including a 48MP primary sensor, two 13MP sensors, and an 8MP camera sensor. To keep the phone juiced, Vivo will have a 4,130mAh battery according to the specifications in the listing, however, 4,200mAh might be the standard that you’ll get in the launched product.

Vivo X60 Pro is almost on the verge of launch and it’ll be interesting to see if Digital Chat Station will be able to live up to the claims. We speculate the specifications are going to be indeed the ones spotted in the TENNA listing.