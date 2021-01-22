The year 2020 ended for Vivo on a high note. The Chinese OEM introduced the new Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro Android 11 phones. The pair was made official and now they are being joined by another variant–the VIVO X60 Pro+. The smartphone is the ultimate variant of the X60 series. It comes with more premium specs compared to the first two models introduced. The phone runs on the latest Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm and comes with 55W fast charging support.

The phone also boasts a quad rear camera system. The selfie camera is located under a punch-hole cutout. You can choose from two color options and two storage and RAM configurations.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is the most powerful among the series. Pricing starts at CNY 4,998 ($771) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. This one will be out in Dark Blue.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ 12GB + 256GB variant will also be sold in Dark Blue or Classic Orange for CNY 5,998 ($926). Vivo China now lists the phone but you can also purchase from Tmall, Suning, and JD. There is no mention yet if and when the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be available in other markets.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specs

Let’s take a look at the specs and features. The Vivo X60 Pro+ boasts a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 1080 x 2376 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, plus a 92.7% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 103% coverage of the NTSC color space, dual-SIM option, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (max)m and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 11 OS topped by the new OriginOS 1.0.