Earlier, we shared with you Vivo OriginOS’ new UI, design, and features. The Chinese OEM revealed the new user interface that is replacing Funtouch OS. This one boasts new gestures and more interactive widgets. It is still based on Android but may remind you a bit of iOS and even Microsoft’s Fluid Design aesthetic. There are numerous visual changes to note and we can soon see the new look on dozens of smartphones from Vivo. A list on Weibo has surfaced containing all the Vivo phones that will receive the OriginOS update next year.

The list includes the schedule when Vivo will release the OriginOS update. The roadmap is for the first public beta. Out of the box, the new Vivo X series will already run on OriginOS.

Before the month of January 2021 is over, these Vivo phones will get the update: Vivo NEX 3S, Vivo X50 Pro+, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50, Vivo S7, Vivo iQOO 5 Pro, Vivo iQOO 5, Vivo iQOO 3, Vivo iQOO Pro, Vivo iQOO, and Vivo iQOO Neo3.

The following will get the same before February 12, 2021 which is the Chinese New Year: Vivo NEX 3/vivo NEX 3 5G, Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30, Vivo iQOO Neo, and Vivo iQOO Neo 855.

In Q2 2021, these phones will also receive the OriginOS update: Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, Vivo iQOO Z1x, Vivo iQOO Z1, Vivo NEX Dual Display, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A.

Note that the update schedule is only for China. There is no word though about the schedule of rollout for global variants.