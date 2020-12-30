Just yesterday, we shared with you the Vivo X60 Pro specs being spotted in TENAA ahead of launch. We’ve also been saying the Vivo X60 series could launch with ZEISS camera and Exynos 1080 processor. The Chinese OEM has officially announced two new Android phones: the Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro. As expected, Vivo delivers its promise of a camera system powered by Zeiss. Vivo is hopeful it will sell more X-series phones in the coming year especially with the more advanced cameras.

Both the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro are equipped with 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset. They run on Android 11 topped by the new OriginOS 1.0. Pre-order for the Vivo X60 series has begun in China.

The two are similar in many ways but they differ in RAM, storage, battery capacities, and camera specs. Both devices have the same display specs: 6.56-inches, 2376x 1080 pixel resolution, E3 AMOLED, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The batteries are 4300mah for the Vivo X60 and a smaller 4200mAh for the Pro model. Choose from either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Camera Specs

When it comes to imaging, the Vivo X60 Pro is headlined by a 48MP camera with Sony IMX598 sensor and f/1.5 lens + 4-axis OIS and Zeiss optics, 13MP 120-degree ultrawide shooter (macro camera), 13MP 2x 50mm telephoto lens, and an 8MP 5x periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture.

The Vivo X60 also uses a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera with the brand’s very own micro-gimbal stabilization technology now on it’s second-gen. There’s also a 13MP 120-degree ultrawide shooter and 13MP 2x 50mm telephoto lens.

Vivo X60 Series Pricing Details

Let’s take a look at the pricing. Pre-order for the phones have started. Shipping in China will begin on January 8. The VIVO X60 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is CNY 3,500 ($537). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is CNY 3,800 ($583). Only the VIVO X60 Pro has 12GB RAM and 246GB built-in storage. It costs CNY 4,500 which is around $690. More good news: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered VIVO X60 Pro+ next month.