The last Vivo phone we featured here was the Vivo S7 5G. The Android device was introduced with a Snapdragon 765 process and a 44MP selfie camera. It’s a mid-ranger that is now getting a follow-up in the form of the Vivo S10e. The smartphone is at least available in China but may also be released in other key markets. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 32MP selfie shooter under a waterdrop notch.

The Vivo S10e phone will be out in three colors: Glaze Black, Haze Blue, and White Gradient. It weighs 175 grams and is 7.59mm thick. The phone runs on 8GB of RAM and MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 processor. It’s the same chipset used on the OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+.

The smartphone comes with 256GB onboard storage and a 4000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It already runs on Android topped by OriginOS. When it comes to the cameras, there is a triple rear camera system that consists of a 64MP main shooter + 8MP ultrawide lens + a 2MP depth camera.

The base model, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, is priced CNY 2,399 ($375). The 8GB RAM with 256GB model is CNY 2,599 which is about $407 in the US. You can pre-order for the Vivo S10e beginning October 20 in China.

For other Vivo phones, you may also check out the Vivo X70 with photography skills at the core. We can also look forward to a Vivo NEX foldable phone and that concept Vivo smartphone with a flying-drone-like camera.