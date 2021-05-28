As promised, here are three new smartphones from OPPO: the OPPO Reno6, OPPO Reno6 Pro, and the OPPO Reno6 Pro+. Don’t be confused yet even if they look basically the same but the Chinese OEM made sure each one caters to a different category. The gallery of images leaked earlier this week now appears to be legit after the product launch. We can finally confirm if those spotted in TENAA listing ahead of launch are true or not.

OPPO Reno 6

The OPPO Reno6 is the most affordable among the trio. It costs CNY 2799 which is about $440 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB version is CNY 3199 ($503). When it comes to specs, ColorOS 11 Android 11-powered smartphone comes equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED full HD+ screen WITH 90Hz screen refresh rate. It runs on up to 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, and a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The phone already uses an in-display fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there is a powerful 32MP selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main + 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

OPPO Reno 6 Pro

The OPPO Reno6 Pro has a slightly bigger display: 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with 12GB RAM (max) and 256GB built-in storage. The cameras have been slightly upgraded with an additional 2MP sensor to the three cams of the Reno 6.

The battery is bigger at 4500mAh but also with 65W fast charging. The 8GB + 128GB Oppo Reno 6 Pro is CNY 3,499 ($550) while the 12GB + 256GB model is CNY 3,799 ($59&).

OPPO Reno 6 Pro+



The ultimate model of the three costs CNY 3,999 ($628) and CNY 4,499 ($707) for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB models, respectively.

The OPPO Reno6 Pro+ is similar to the Pro variant but this one runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The cameras are also more powerful: 50MP main + 16MP secondary + 13MP tertiary + 2MP quaternary. The selfie camera is the same at 32 megapixels.