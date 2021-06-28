A couple of months ago, we said Vivo has started working on it own foldable smartphone. Some images of a Vivo foldable phone were spotted with a small flexible display even earlier and now we are learning the Chinese OEM may add foldable and rollable phones to the NEX series soon. The last series from Vivo we remember was the Vivo V21. It was announced back in April, ready with a 44MP OIS selfie camera. The company seems to be all set in joining the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, and Motorola in the foldable phone category.

A Vivo foldable phone will be interesting. It is expected to help make the foldable smartphone arena lower the prices. Vivo is said to have applied for new trademarks in China: NEX Slide, NEX Fold, and NEX Roll.

Vivo may be launching new NEX phones. A Vivo NEX Slide, Vivo NEX Fold, and a Vivo NEX Roll may be introduced in the coming months as part of the NEX series. We’ve been anticipating for that Vivo NEX 5 with under-screen selfie camera, coming after the Vivo NEX 3S, but looks like the company is preparing for these new unconventional smartphones.

The trademarks were applied for back in May 24. It’s not clear if the phones are in the works but it will be really interesting. Vivo has worked on different concepts before but have been limited to patents. But then we also mentioned Vivo would continue working on more user-centric innovations.

Vivo has shown off a concept foldable phone before with the same form factor as the Huawei Mate X and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. We remember its camera module was placed at the center-top of the rear. The Vivo foldable phone was also described to offer stylus support.

Vivo could also be planning for a foldable smartphone that is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. That is a possibility and we’re hoping more OEMs will explore and offer the same.