A few weeks ago, we mentioned MediaTek has dethroned Qualcomm as the biggest smartphone chip supplier. For many years, Qualcomm has been the leader in this industry but MediaTek’s numbers have been going up since last year. It’s been working on a number of new products like the MediaTek M80 5G modem, 6nm Dimensity 1200 premium 5G chipset, and the Dimensity 700 5G SoC. Some top OEMs have started to use MediaTek including OnePlus, Honor, OPPO, and iQOO. Last year, we heard it was seeking permission to be able to supply to Huawei.

The latest from the company is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset. It’s based on 6nm process and is able to support premium specs like a 108MP primary camera, FHD+ 120Hz displays, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit Corporate VP and General Manager said the chipset delivers a “suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to high-tier 5G smartphones”. The chipset also allows brands flexibility in design for their 5G lineup. It comes with a 5G New Radio (NR) sub-6GHz modem and is able to support up to 120MHz bandwidth.

The chip allows carrier aggregation. It also comes with two Arm Cortex-A78 processors (up to 2.4GHz) and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (up to 2GHz). It can support UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory, as well as, 120Hz screen refresh rate. Other important features include Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, AI processing unit (APU), HDR-native image signal processor (ISP), MediaTek’s MiraVision, dual-SIM 5G standby function, and HyperEngine gaming engine. New devices to be introduced starting this second quarter will already run on MediaTek Dimensity 900.

This Dimensity chipset already supports 2G to 5G connectivity, 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) architectures, Voice over New Radio (VoNR), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA), dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), time division duplex (TDD), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC) across frequency division duplex (FDD).