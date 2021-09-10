Vivo has officially announced the launch of its feature-rich X70 series flagship phones that are targeted at photography enthusiasts. Three smartphones in the lineup will undercut the competition with their photography prowess and bridge the gap between mobile and professional photography. The three models X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus will all debut with ZEISS lens for exceptional photography and shall roll out in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries soon.

At the top of the lineup, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the most incredible of the three with a top-notch spec sheet to show. The other two smartphones are nicely packed with features as well. Let’s try and understand what each phone brings to the customers.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus features a 6.78-inch WQHD AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440p resolution. The phone touts 120Hz screen refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm flagship – Snapdragon 888 Plus. The chipset on the X70 Pro+ is paired to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (the phone will also arrive in 12GB and 512GB configuration).

Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes with a 4,500mAh, which supports exception quick charging options. You can either power the phone with 55W wired fast charging or 50W fast wireless charging. Optics is where the X70 leaves competition trailing. We don’t have the real-life capabilities to show, but on paper the phone has a quad-cam rear array spearheaded by 50MP Ultra-Sensing GN1 Sensor. The other three lens include 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera, a 12MP and 8MP cameras.

On the front, all three phones in the series feature 32MP selfie camera and will run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11. Where the X70 Pro Plus makes a real distinction is its IP68 rating that makes the smartphone resistant to water and dust.

The X70 and X70 Pro phones feature 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz display. These interesting devices are a stride up from their predecessors and are now powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Featuring 4,450mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging (the phones do not support wireless charging), the X70 and X70 Pro both come with 8 or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. X70 Pro also comes in 512GB variant.

Interestingly, X70 Pro comes with a pretty interesting camera module at the back. It comprises 50MP primary lens accompanied by 12MP, 12MP and 8MP lenses. The X70 uses only a triple camera system comprising 40MP primary lens and a pair of 12MP cameras in support. Vivo X70 has been launched at CNY 3,999, the X70 Pro for CNY 4,799 and the high-end X70 Pro Plus for CNY 5,999.