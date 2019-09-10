Vivo’s next biggest launch is happening on September 16. We’re certain of the schedule because another teaser mentions the said date. The announcement will happen in Shanghai and is said to deliver the “future” in our lives. Vivo’s first 5G phone is almost ready so no wonder we’re seeing a lot of teasers and related information. An early teaser revealed the official launch date. Some specs were revealed before the official launch. One unboxing made us think of the seamless all-display that almost blends with any screen.

Spotted on Weibo are three new teasers. They don’t tell much except tease what appears to be a bezel-less screen. There is still a noticeable chin and forehead. The new Android phone is coming this month. We’re looking forward to those curved edges.

Vivo NEX 3 2019 live image appears online with curved edges. The edges are said to make up the waterfall display as previously presented in Vivo NEX 3 sketches. The phone was also believed would boast more than 100% screen-to-body ratio and looks like that detail is true.

The third-gen Vivo NEX will be different from the previous NEX phones because of the design. There is no second screen but the display almost extends to the back as made possible by the curved edges.

Here are the speculated specs and features of the Vivo NEX 3 5G we know: 6.89-inch screen, 2256 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8GB or 12GB RAM (5G), 512GB storage max, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The selfie shooter may have 16 megapixels while the triple rear camera setup with include 64MP, 13MP telephoto, and 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera.