Vivo has several new phones lined up. The last one we mentioned was the Vivo iQOO Neo launching as a new gaming phone. A Vivo S1 Android phone also rolled out but that was back in March. In between, we learned the company is working on a Dual WiFi feature, AR Glass, Super FlashCharge 120W, and more 5G plans. The Vivo NEX series last presented the NEX Dual Display Edition phone in December. It’s getting a follow-up in the form of the Vivo NEX 3.

The Vivo Nex 3 will not have a notch. It may still include a pop-up selfie shooter as with the Vivo NEX but this time with a larger screen-to-body ratio. Vivo is said to boast a fully bezel-less screen with 100% screen-to-body ratio. Actually, it is said to be over a hundred percent.

There is no formal announcement or leak yet but Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared a photo of what is believed to be the Vivo NEX 3’s screen glass. It appears to be the full body of the phone. We’re imagining an all-screen display that extends to the sides and back. We don’t think it’s for a flexible display or foldable phone but just another smartphone with curved sides and glass back.

The screen appears to be 90° curved. It’s glass everywhere, bearing symmetrical shape and design. The source also said there is no hole and no notch. The top, chin, and side bezels are non-existent.

Vivo certainly knows innovation. We can’t say its phones are perfect but they are definitely ahead of the competition. Vivo sees to it that it goes first even if it knows the phones will only be copied. No other information has been provided about the Vivo NEX 3 but we believe it’s coming. It can be assumed it will already include the new Dual WiFi tech.