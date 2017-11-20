The original Samsung Galaxy Tab E first showed up in Taiwan over two years ago as the Galaxy Tab E 8.0. Verizon soon announced the Android tablet. A 7-inch version was rumored to be released the following year as a family tablet. A new one was announced for AT&T customers which was also sold by T-Mobile. For this year, an 8-inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab E will be ready for purchase from Verizon.

The Big Red has just rolled out a new Galaxy Tab E with improved specs and an affordable $249.99 price tag. What’s better is that’s available now with a $100 discount so it’s down to $150. If you don’t want to pay the full price, you can get it with zero downpayment and a $10.41 monthly fee within 24 months.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab E version available from Verizon is officially the T378 model number. It’s ready with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. The tablet boasts a TFT screen, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, 1.5GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for expansion (256GB maximum), 5MP rear camera, and a 5000mAh battery. The battery is good enough to last up to 27 days on standby time.

