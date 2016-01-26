What do you do when a gadget that you releases didn’t meet with your expectations sales-wise? Some companies would simply stop manufacturing the device and just let the model die out in the market. But not Samsung. Instead, what they did is release a new version of the gadget, in this case the Galaxy Tab E 8.0, and make it exclusive to just one country (for now), in this case, Taiwan. Let’s see if this enhanced version will click.

The spec sheet has been upgraded, the connectivity improved, but of course, the price ha also been “improved”. The new generation of this tablet now has an 8-inch TFT display with 1280 x 800 pixels and runs on a 1.3GHz Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor with Adreno 306 GPU. In terms of RAM, it has 1.5GB and for internal storage, it has 16GB but it is expandable through a microSD slot.

It has a 5MP main camera and a 2MP front-facing one. They probably don’t expect you to take pictures with this tablet, but of course doing video calls may not give you that much quality. The 5,000 mAh battery seems a bit bulky, but it supposedly gives you 13 hours of Internet usage and even video playback. And in terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, unlike the previous version that is WiFi only. It comes with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box and can also support voice calls, although you would look weird holding up an 8-inch device to your ear.

Yes, the specs have indeed improved although it is still nothing to sing home about. But if you’re looking for a basic tablet, then this can be a good option. That is, if you live in Taiwan, since it is the only market where this will be available for TWD 8,990 ($270). No word yet if it will have a global release afterwards.

VIA: EPrice