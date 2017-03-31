HTC’s premium flagship phone released last year, the HTC 10, is finally getting the Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It was shown off in a video back in December which was actually after the update started rolling out earlier. Other variants are also ready for Android 7.0 like the European edition and the HTC 10 Evo (HTC Bolt). As for Verizon Wireless, it’s only now the mobile carrier is releasing the software update.

The Nougat update is specifically version 2.41.605.12 (build number). This update is set to deliver a number of improvements to the HTC 10 starting with the battery-saving features, multitasking enhancements, bug fixes, and the latest security updates. Other major improvements and new features include the Split-screen view, Chrome in multi-window mode, Data Saver, easier Settings app navigation, quicker multi-tasking, and improved speed.

OTA notifications and alerts that Android 7.0 Nougat software version is ready should arrive on your Verizon HTC 10 anytime soon. To manually check if update is ready, proceed to Settings> System Update> Check for new System update. Before checking if update is available, make sure you are connected to your Wi-Fi or Verizon Wireless mobile internet and the your phone’s battery is fully charged. This way, there won’t be interruption in your download and installation.

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless