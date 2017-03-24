Over a month ago we spotted new phone cases for the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S8. The images gave us a glimpse of the upcoming premium flagship from the South Korean tech giant. This time, its main rival LG G6 is also getting protective cases from Urban Armor Gear. Recently sighted on the website is the latest Plasma Series case for the new LG flagship.

Not to be confused with Under Armour, this Urban Armor Gear is always ready with reliable protective cases for smartphones. We’ve seen a few before for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 edge, and the 2016 flagship Galaxy S7. The LG G6 is getting the Plasma Series phone case from UAG boasting of the patented composite design. Meanwhile, the scratch-resistant skid pads allow a more rigid look and feel.

Urban Armor Gear LG G6 Plasma Series Case is available in either Ash (Transparent Gray) or Ice (Clear) for only $39.95. The product boasts of its noticeable feather-light composite construction, armor shell for an impact resistant soft core, and a non-slip ruggedized grip.

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is all about innovative protection for your gadgets. Most of the phone cases are lightweight yet durable even during extreme conditions or temperatives. The brand promises military-grade certification for protection so they can endure those laboratory drop testing which can be rigorous.

