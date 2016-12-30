If you’re the type of mobile user who goes into tough terrain and rugged environments, whether for work or for leisure, or if you just always drop your phone for one reason or another, then you probably need a tough, military-grade case for your device. If your device happens to be a Google Pixel or Pixel XL, then you definitely need a good, rugged casing, given how expensive the two smartphones are. Urban Armon Gear has announced their new Plasma series cases for the two made by Google devices.

What makes the UAG cases pretty appealing is that even if it is rugged and military spec tested, it is also pretty lightweight and not bulky at all. On the exterior, you have a hard armor shell and impact resistant soft core. But it still gives off a slim and sleek look for your phone. It also has scratch resistant skid pads and oversized tactile buttons, so even if it is 360 degree protection, the functionality of the phone is still very much in action.

Since the Pixel smartphones have a fingerprint sensor at the back, the cases’ design of course had to accommodate this. There is a unique cutout at the back so users can quickly unlock their devices through the fingerprint reader. The cases also have feather-light composite construction so you wouldn’t hurt your back by constantly using your phone with the case.

The Plasma Series Case from UAG for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices are available in either clear or translucent gray colors. It costs just $39.95 and will soon be available on their online store, and probably selected retail outlets in the US.

SOURCE: Urban Armor Gear