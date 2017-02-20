There will be no major announcement about the Samsung Galaxy S8 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona but we’ve been hearing some rumors that it will be shown off to a special group of suppliers and executives. We’re still looking at that late March or early April launch but for now, we’ll settle on early leaks and speculations like this latest one from UAG (Urban Armor Gear). Images of phone cases for the supposed Galaxy S8 were sighted online so we’re almost certain this is legit.

The pages are no longer accessible but we saw them and we can say they’re believable. UAG won’t just post something that is not true. Looking at the images, we can say the Galaxy S8 will definitely have an iris scanner, front-facing camera, and about four unknown sensors above the front display. We don’t see any physical home button but the Samsung logo is there. We don’t see any capacitive navigation keys either so we’re assuming they are embedded on the display.

There’s still the power button and volume keys placed on the sides. We’re guessing the fingerprint scanner is located near the camera sensor. If you may remember an earlier report, there’s another physical button on the side that could be used to quickly activate Bixby which is Samsung’s very own AI voice assistant.

We can’t say for sure yet if this is an actual product offering yet. UAG could only be making a “concept” or an early prototype for the yet-to-be-revealed premium flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant so let’s just wait and see.

VIA: SAMMOBILE