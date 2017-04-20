Now that you’ve got in your hands the new Galaxy S8 and S8+, it’s time to shop for a protective cover. There are a lot of official phone case models already from Samsung that are listed on Amazon. We’ve also shared with you the ones we know so far including those from Case Mate, Lifeproof, Moshi, Speck, Spigen, and Urban Armor Gear. We’ve seen some from the latter as early as February and now we’ve got more from the brand.

Urban Armor Gear has recently listed new Galaxy S8 and S8+ cases. There are four series available: Pathfinder (2-layer), Plasma (3-layer), Metropolis (360-degree), and the Monarch (5-layer). They differ in the level of protection they give to the very expensive Galaxy S phone. Each cover boasts of a drop and shock protection that’s already military grade.

The UAG Pathfinder Series Case comes with an armor shell and a soft sore. You can notice some skid pads so you can’t scratch the screen. The Plasma Series Case is similar to what is offered for the LG G6. This one is described with a rugged composite construction with an armor shell, integrated shock cushions,a featherlight translucent design, and impact resistant soft core–making the phone really ready for rough use.

The Metropolis Series Case features a soft felt-lined cover and a tactile non-slip grip exterior for a total 360-degree protection while the Monarch Series Case is made with an armor shell, impact-resistant rubber, alloy metal hardware, armor shell, polycarbonate shear plate, plus top-grain leather. UAG also offers a 10-year warranty for this particular phone case.

You can buy directly from Urbanarmorgear.com. Pricing and color options are as follows:

• UAG Pathfinder Series – $34.95 Black, White, Rust/ $39.95 (S8+)

• UAG Plasma Series – $39.95 Ice, Ash, Cobalt, Citron

• UAG Metropolis Series – $39.95 Black, Magma

• UAG Monarch Series – $59.95 Graphite

SOURCE: Urban Armor Gear (1),(2)