We can’t say yet if the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are finally worthy of your hard-earned money but for such premium prices, we want the devices to be the best smartphone your money could ever buy. Fans of Samsung believe that the South Korean tech giant has learned from last year’s mistakes after the Note 7 debacle. The Galaxy S8 duo looks promising and we’re hoping the company’s new quality assurance tests and standard protocols finally made the battery good again. We’ll wait for April 21 once the units are out in the wild and used by regular consumers.

While waiting for your order, go ahead and shop around for phone cases. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already durable enough but like any expensive gadgets, you still need to care for them. Even before the new Galaxy phones were officially “Unpacked“, we already got a glimpse of some phone cases on the UAG online store. Before the weekend ends, allow us to share with you a list of the protective phone cases for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Official accessories from Samsung are available, as well as, dozens of new ones from some of the popular brands like Case Mate, Lifeproof, Moshi, Speck, Spigen, and Urban Armor Gear. Pricing and availability differ so feel free to check the links below for more details.

SAMSUNG

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ can be protected by a Clear View Standing Cover and another kind that comes in five different colors: aqua, blue, lilac, gray, and black. No info on pricing yet but they should be ready once the phones hit the market.

CASE MATE

• Barely There – $25 (Clear, Black)

• Tough Mag – $30 (Black)

• Naked Tough – $35 (Clear, Iridescent, Sheer Glam)

• Naked Tough One – $35 (Clear)

• Tough Stand – $35 (BlackSilver)

• Naked Tough Waterfall – $40 (Rose Gold, Iridescent Diamond, Black)

• Karat – $50 (Rose Gold, Mother of Pearl)

• Wristlet Folio – $60 (Black)

• Wallet Folio – $60 (Black)

• Brilliance Tough – $80 (Rose Gold, Lace Rose Gold, Champagne)

LIFEPROOF

FRĒ for Galaxy S8 Case is snow proof, dirt proof, drop proof, and waterproof. It promises freedom, protection, and convenience for the curved-edge device. Available in four color options: Asphalt Black, Sunset Bay Teal, Second Wind Grey, and Twilight’s Edge Purple. Price starts at $89.99.

MOSHI

These are fashionable and functional accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

SPECK

Specks’ Presidio line of S8 and S8+ phone cases include a number of new variants. There’s the basic Presidio, Presidio CLEAR, Presidio CLEAR + GLITTER, Presidio CLEAR + PRINT, and Presidio GRIP. They are guaranteed to be tough, durable, and are able to survive a ten feet drop. These cases are to exceed military-grade level protection. The CLEAR cases offer a clear display while the GRIP version comes with raised rubber ridges for a better grasp.

• Presidio – $39.95-$44.95

• Presidio GRIP – $39.95-$44.95

• Presidio CLEAR – $39.95-$44.95

• Presidio CLEAR + GLITTER – $44.95-$49.95

• Presidio CLEAR + PRINT – $44.95-$49.95

SPIGEN

The Spigen is offering about two dozens of Guardians of Galaxy S8+ available in different colors and materials. These items are now available on AMAZON.

• Spigen Samsung Galaxy S8 Case, X-Doria Defense Shield – $29.95

• Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 Case – $12.99

• Spigen Neo Hybrid Galaxy S8 Case – $17.99

• Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S8 Case – $17.99

• Samsung Galaxy S8 Case, X-Doria Defense Lux – $34.95

• Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $16.99

• Spigen Nano Fit Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $14.99

• Spigen Wallet S Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $18.99

• Spigen Slim Armor CS Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $17.99

• Spigen Air Skin Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $14.99

• Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $14.99

• Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal Glitter Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $17.99

• Spigen Liquid Air Armor Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $11.99

• Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $15.99

• Spigen Rugged Armor Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $12.99

• Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy S8 Plus Case- $14.99

• Spigen Neo Hybrid Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $15.99

• Spigen Thin Fit Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $10.99

• Spigen Liquid Crystal Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $10.99

• Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy S8 Plus Case – $16.99

URBAN ARMOR GEAR

Urban Armor Gear has released four new series of smartphone cases for the new Galaxy duo: Plasma, Pathfinder, Metropolis, and Monarch series. These are MIL-SPEC drop-tested cases. They are lightweight yet offer reliable protection plus a 10-year warranty. They offer multi-layered protection, glare-free flash photos, oversized ports, and responsive tactile buttons.

• Pathfinder Series Case for Samsung S8 & S8+ $34.95 (Black, White & Orange)

• Plasma Series Case – $34.95 – $39.95 (Clear, Gray, Blue, & Yellow -all translucent)

• Metropolis Series Case – $39.95 (Black and Red)

• Monarch Series Case – $59.95 (Graphite)

SOURCE: Lifeproof, Speck, Spigen, Case Mate, UAG, Moshi