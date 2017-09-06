Here we go again. Here’s another special online promo you do not want to miss especially if you have been anticipating and been wanting to get the old Moto Z from last year. Motorola unveiled the new Motorola smartphone last July with premium specs and several compatible Moto Mods. We’ve already seen the other variants like the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force.

This time, the Moto Z Unlocked variant from last year gets discounted on Amazon in the United States. The $699 64GB model is now available for only $399.99. That’s over 40% discount off the original price which makes it a more attractive offer.

The Moto Z comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen display (2560 x 1440 pixel resolution) packed in a 5.2mm phone build. It is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-core processor, Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, micro SD card slot for memory expansion, and a 2600mAh battery with TurboPower charging. The latter allows you to juice up eight hours worth of battery within 15 minutes.

When it comes to imaging, this one has a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Laser Autofocus Zero plus a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.

The device is powered by Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and is compatible with most mobile networks in the country such as AT&T and T-Mobile. Unfortunately, this one won’t work with Verizon.

SOURCE: Amazon